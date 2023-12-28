DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,424 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ opened at $240.12 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average of $249.13.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

