DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $354,000.

ILCG stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

