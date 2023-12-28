DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

