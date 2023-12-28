DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $211.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

