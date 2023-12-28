DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

