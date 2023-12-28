DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

