DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

