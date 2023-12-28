Daseke Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,243 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 967% compared to the average volume of 585 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Daseke by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Daseke by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daseke by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.84. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Equities analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

