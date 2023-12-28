Daren Thayne Sells 6,690 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Domo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.20. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after purchasing an additional 190,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

