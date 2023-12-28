Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

