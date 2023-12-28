DA Davidson Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 26.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.