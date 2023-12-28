CX Institutional Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 94.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

