CX Institutional Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $204.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

