CX Institutional Has $2.93 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $451.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

