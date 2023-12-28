CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VOT opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
