CX Institutional Buys 24,995 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 842.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.