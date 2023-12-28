CX Institutional Acquires 18,537 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 172.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $359.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

