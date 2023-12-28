CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Head-To-Head Survey

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and CTPartners Executive Search’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.29 $3.41 billion $8.41 27.54 CTPartners Executive Search N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than CTPartners Executive Search.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53% CTPartners Executive Search N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and CTPartners Executive Search, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 4 2 0 2.00 CTPartners Executive Search 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $248.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats CTPartners Executive Search on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About CTPartners Executive Search

CTPartners Executive Search Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides retained executive search services worldwide. It facilitates the recruitment and hiring of C-level executives, such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, chief marketing officers, and chief human resource officers, as well as other senior executives and board members. The company also offers board advisory services. It primarily serves various industry practice groups, including financial services, professional services, life sciences, technology/media/telecom, consumer/retail, and industrial. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

