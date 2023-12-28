CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,758 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
