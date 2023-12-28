Critical Comparison: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) versus Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Free Report) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A $33.43 million N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.02 billion 0.91 $169.98 million $0.88 10.79

Profitability

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -26.95% 3.63% Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 7.51% 9.12% 4.61%

Risk & Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. The company also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans and mobilnet; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, servers, and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, it offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; international wholesale voice and data services, as well as IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, the company provides system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It offers its services under the Telekom and T-Systems brands. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

