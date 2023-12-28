Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) vs. InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Critical Contrast

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80% Covalon Technologies -22.96% -25.14% -19.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.17 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -20.52 Covalon Technologies $13.91 million 1.39 -$7.57 million ($0.17) -4.53

Analyst Recommendations

Covalon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnovAge beats Covalon Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.