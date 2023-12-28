Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $122,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.