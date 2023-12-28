Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 976 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -740.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.