Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 7,495 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in DLocal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $16,268,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

