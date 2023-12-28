Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 41,476 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

