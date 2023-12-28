Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,188 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

