Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,686 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.17% of Patria Investments worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.