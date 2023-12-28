Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 12,687 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $254.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

