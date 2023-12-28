Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $201,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 565,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $27.73 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

