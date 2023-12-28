Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 66,415 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of XPO worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of XPO by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 290.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.48.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.