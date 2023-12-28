Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 64,941 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.20% of Youdao worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Youdao, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.00.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

