Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 58,288 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.