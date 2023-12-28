Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 333.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $9,117,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,065,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,422 shares of company stock worth $8,471,885. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

