Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $5.87 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Masimo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Masimo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.