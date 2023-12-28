Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $2.93 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.