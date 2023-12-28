Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 763,592 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $48,578,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.