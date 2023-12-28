Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

