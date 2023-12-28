Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 223,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Trip.com Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 938,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 205,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 326.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

