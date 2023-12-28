Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 529.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $151.12 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.31 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.