Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

