Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $415.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

