Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $328,020,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

