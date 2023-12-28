Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.42, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.24. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

