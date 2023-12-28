Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 698,562 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

