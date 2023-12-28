Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,239,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,072,002 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

