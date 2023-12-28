Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

