Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 3,486 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 25.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

