Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,224.03 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,077.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,169.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

