Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 16,540 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.17% of Manchester United worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

