Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.